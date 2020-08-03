Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Eight Years Under Obama’s Islamic Regime

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 3, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein says that former President Barack Obama “was a Kenyan radical Marxist” who installed “an Islamic regime” in the United States, adding that Obama was not a Christian and probably wasn’t even an American citizen.
  • James Robison doesn’t understand why the religious-right activists who surround President Donald Trump are criticized while the prophets who confronted kings in the Bible are celebrated.
  • The Daystar Christian television network aired a special live program last week, so it could show the press conference held by the fringe Tea Party group America’s Frontline Doctors.
  • Dave Daubenmire was gearing up to unleash a rant today about attendees at John Lewis’ funeral supposedly not wearing masks, but when he couldn’t find evidence to back up his case, he said it didn’t matter and quickly changed the topic. There was a reason he couldn’t find any evidence to support his claim.
  • Mark Taylor says that Trump’s recently announced support for wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 is actually part of a brilliant plan to implement national Voter ID.
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley reported today that he is working to get Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, to appear on his program.

