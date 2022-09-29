Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Don’t Get Caught

- Mario Murillo declares that “the people of Florida feel more reassured with Ron DeSantis at the helm during a hurricane, than Americans feel with Joe Biden in any weather. … The November election is not a choice between two parties. It is a choice between good and evil. And a chance to go from groaning to rejoicing.”
- White nationalist Vincent James is outraged about Lizzo playing a flute owned by James Madison: “If James Madison knew that Lizzo would one day blow her chunky chitlin greased spit into his crystal flute, he would have had a totally different opinion on slavery.”
- Jenna Ellis claimed that Lizzo “is basically famous, I think, for being one the most morbidly obese people in the world” and said of the Madison flute playing: “This is just desecration purposefully of America’s history.”
- Self-proclaimed Christian “prophet” Julie Green said God told her Rep. Jerry Nadler and Klaus Schwab (chair of the World Economic Forum) will die soon.
- Shane Vaughn told his viewers they can never abandon Trump: “You’re on the side of the anointed of God … Donald Trump is God’s eagle that is getting ready to fly again.”
- Finally, Ali Alexander encouraged people to vote for Doug Mastriano: “In fact, if you can find a way to secretly vote twice—no, I’m just kidding. But am I? Don’t get caught.”