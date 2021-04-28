Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Dominated by Believers

- Andrew Wommack says that with just the people associated with his Charis Bible College, “we ought to take over Woodland Park, [Colorado,]” where the school is based: “This county ought to be totally dominated by believers.”
- Mario Murillo declares that “the Woke agenda in California has killed tens of thousands of businesses, and created a mass exodus from California. And for the first time in history, California will lose a Senate seat and a vote in the Electoral College. Many have speculated that California could turn red, if the trend continues.” For the record, California will lose a House seat due to the census; the Constitution guarantees every state two seats in the U.S. Senate.
- Larry Tomczak insists that “regarding the presidency, I always respect the office and pray daily for the person in that office (1 Timothy 2:1-3); but exercising discernment, we should withhold respect for a person if his character is lacking, his conduct is unrighteous and his competence suspect.” Now realize that he was saying this about President Joe Biden, not former President Donald Trump, whom he regularly praised.
- Stew Peters just wants to note that “the majority of these woke Karen leftist imbeciles” who advocate mask wearing “are typically physically unattractive”: “They’re ugly people, both inside and out.”
- Gary Bauer needs you to give him $100: “We need $100 to help us fight Joe Biden’s 100 mistakes in his first 100 days.”
- Finally, Michele Bachmann complains that critical race theory promotes division because it doesn’t teach that “600,000 people voluntarily gave their lives to extinguish slavery forever in the United States.” Does Bachmann not realize that approximately half of those who died were trying to preserve slavery?