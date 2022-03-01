Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Dominate Without Mercy

- Johnny Enlow says that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is a key chess player of God” and admits that he prefers Russia’s government over America’s: “It’s much more dangerous to be a citizen in this country under who we have in our government.”
- Ali Alexander insists that “racist jokes are funny.”
- Josh Bernstein has one simple goal: “That’s what I’m all about: pissing people off.”
- Patrick Howley was outraged that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (often referred to as The Black National Anthem) was performed before the Super Bowl and decided to offer up his own racist rendition.
- Neil Kumar calls Nick Fuentes and the Groypers a bunch of sellouts who are chasing clout by having Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speak at the AFPAC conference, accusing them of “simping for this serial adulterer who wears hot pants everywhere she goes. Marjorie is a pathological liar and a total fraud.”
- Stew Peters also spoke at AFPAC, where he declared that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be “hanging by the end of a noose somewhere,” which prompted the AFPAC crowd to gleefully chant, “String him up! String him up!”
- Finally, Vincent James succinctly laid out AFPAC’s political agenda: abolishing abortion, criminalizing homosexuality, and “bringing an end to the anti-white indoctrination in public schools”: “We must have a deep desire to dominate without mercy. And if you refuse to dominate, then America First will dominate you.”