Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Doling Out Consequences

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 22, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Mario Murillo calls on Christians to rally to expose the alleged voter fraud that supposedly stole the election from former President Donald Trump: “The most vicious and determined enemy we have ever faced has drained us repeatedly. They are protecting the most insidious crime in modern history, and Federal government agencies lead the cover up.”
  • Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers made another appearance on the vehemently antisemitic, radical right-wing conspiracy theory program “TruNews” Wednesday night.
  • Conservatives love the United States so much they are openly rooting for the U.S. women’s soccer team to lose at the Olympics.
  • John Guandolo warns that efforts to appoint a special U.S. envoy to combat Islamophobia is actually an attempt to impose “the Islamic Law of Slander on all people.”
  • David Barton claims that he was designated a domestic terrorist by the Obama administration. No, he wasn’t.
  • Finally, Rep. Madison Cawthorn vows that if the GOP gains control of the House in 2022, he will “make sure that consequences are doled out” to Dr. Anthony Fauci: “We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law.”

Tags: David Barton John Guandolo Madison Cawthorn Mario Murillo Wendy Rogers Anthony Fauci Anti-Islam Leftovers Trunews

