Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Disqualified to Serve in Public Ministry

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 2, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Chris McDonald and Mark Taylor believe that Barack Obama will soon be charged with treason and it will negate Obama’s entire presidency.
  • Rodney Howard-Browne says that Christians were justified in voting for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 because while Trump may have had multiple affairs, Clinton is a lesbian.
  • Josh Bernstein thinks that the bonkers letter that Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may “go down in history as one of the greatest letters ever written by a president.”
  • Scott Lively made a list of the “top 10 pro-family heroes of 2019” … and included himself on that list.
  • Sandy Rios declares that God is protecting Trump: “I think there is a supernatural thing going on here. In think God is on the side of truth and justice, and I think right now Donald Trump is on the side of truth and justice. I think God likes men like that.”
  • Dave Daubenmire took his grandchildren to the zoo recently, and the trip reinforced his opposition to interracial marriage.
  • Finally, a group of Christian leaders tasked with investigating the allegations against evangelist Todd Bentley have concluded that Bentley “is not qualified to serve in leadership or ministry today”: “We see a steady pattern of compromised behavior, including credible accusations of adultery, sexting (including the exchanging of nude pictures or videos), vulgar language, and substance abuse.”

Tags: Chris McDonald Dave Daubenmire Donald Trump Josh Bernstein Mark Taylor Rodney Howard-Browne Sandy Rios Scott Lively Todd Bentley Barack Obama Leftovers

