Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Digital Assassins

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 4, 2020 5:30 pm
  • When Barack Obama was president, Glenn Beck spent years mocking the State of the Union Address as a “a sick, despicable circus spectacle” and blasting the “attention whores” and “human props” who attended. Tonight, Beck will attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address for the second year in a row.
  • Chris McDonald sees prophetic significance in the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl: “These chiefs are about to destroy the cabal which Nancy Pelosi represents.”
  • A participant on Mike Heath’s “Shield of Faith” livestream program this morning said that if America was really a Christian nation, “true Christians would rise up” and “decapitate those scumbags” who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.
  • Someone once accused Rodney Howard-Browne of not being a Christian, and Howard-Browne responded by telling the critic that if he wasn’t a Christian, he would drown said critic in a bowl of cereal.
  • Finally, Rick Wiles declares that Right Wing Watch is “a digital assassin.”

