Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Did God Really Say?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 5, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Hank Kunneman claims that even though the Bible commands believers to pray for those in authority, Christians don’t have to pray for President Joe Biden because “he’s not in authority” since he got into office through “treason.”
  • Dave Daubenmire thinks that it is a felony for any business to require him to wear a mask while on their premises.
  • Carol Swain declares that liberal activists are “obsessed with race, and they are the true racists.”
  • One year ago, Cindy Jacobs took authority over the COVID-19 virus and ordered it to “cease worldwide.” Surprisingly, that didn’t work.
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley says that after he was kicked off of Twitter, Right Wing Watch simply faded into irrelevancy because he was “what kept Right Wing Watch open for business for years.”

