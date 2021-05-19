Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Demoralize the Deplorables

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 19, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Lyft and Uber are offering free rides to and from vaccination sites, and that sounds a lot like Nazi Germany to right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters: “They gave free boxcar transportation to a place called Auschwitz.”
  • Hank Kunneman, Mario Murillo, Robin Bullock, Todd Coconato, and others will be gathering at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 4 for a “Let Freedom Ring” Independence Day celebration.
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is “very upset” about the proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol because it’ll be used to “demoralize Trump supporters” and “paint them as if they’re horrible people.”
  • Johnny Enlow has a message from God for all the evil “deep-state” Luciferians who allegedly stole the election from former President Donald Trump: “You are not going to be able to defend yourself from what I am bringing to you.”
  • Finally, Kat Kerr was recently in Texas and claims that there have been “absolutely no reports” of any COVID-19-related deaths since the state lifted restrictions in March. That is obviously untrue.

