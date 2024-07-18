Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Demonic Oppression Nonsense

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 18, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Glenn Beck is teaming up with Moms For Liberty to get his new novel placed in school libraries across the country.
  • Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers fumes over “the removal of Christian morality from the RNC platform”: “We must look forward, continue to minimize Neo-Cons, and influence the New Right with abolitionist and Christian Nationalist principles.”
  • Stew Peters is equally outraged about the “Hindu prayer, Satanic seance, demonic oppression nonsense” that took place at the RNC.
  • White nationalist Vincent James says the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump will help him with Black voters because “if anything is gonna get the Black vote, it’s getting shot at right after you just got convicted of multiple felonies.”
  • Finally, Matt Shea claims that the U.S. had “less casualties than every other country” during World War II because of prayer. (We’d argue that the fact that the war took place almost entirely overseas and raged for years before the U.S. even joined probably had something to do with that.)
Tags: Dusty Deevers Glenn Beck Matt Shea Stew Peters Vincent James Leftovers Moms for Liberty

