Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Demonic and False

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 25, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke declares that President Joe Biden is a liar, an imposter, and a false prophet whose presidency is “demonic and false.”
  • Tom Gilson argues that when it comes to the issue of character, Biden is no better than Donald Trump: “Biden seems better than Trump. He’s smoother. More publicly gracious. Nicer, even. It’s all cover-up, thought, which makes even his very kind demeanor just another miserable lie all its own. Biden’s character seems better than Trump’s because he’s better at the decency act, and he’s got a more supporting context in which to play his pretense. Don’t let him fool you. The presidency hasn’t stepped up in character this week. Not one bit.”
  • Josh Bernstein proclaims that he is “never wrong”: “I’m not bragging, but I have a track record, and I’m not wrong.”
  • Cathie Adams praises Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for objecting to Biden’s electoral certification because of supposed voter fraud: “I think anyone who does not want to see the evidence, then they are not interested in election integrity, and those people are the problem.”
  • Finally, Rep. Louie Gohmert says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants House members to be left “defenseless and helpless,” which is why she installed metal detectors in the wake of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol.

Tags: Cathie Adams Donald Trump Greg Locke Josh Bernstein Louie Gohmert Tom Gilson Capitol Insurrection Joe Biden Leftovers Nancy Pelosi

