Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Deliverance Rooms For Liberal Demons

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 13, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Sean Feucht has filed a lawsuit against the city of Spokane for criticizing the former mayor for speaking at an event with him and radical right-wing pastor Matt Shea, declaring, “I won’t sit quietly and let these anti-Christian bigots get away with persecuting Christians for exercising our Constitutional Rights. So I filed a lawsuit. I’m taking them to court. Their anti-Christian bigotry has gone too far.”
  • Parents and local activists are outraged over Kandiss Taylor’s “‘racist and sad’ online behavior.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr, who repeatedly guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election, still refuses to accept the results, claiming that hundreds of thousands of Trump ballots are still being found: “They even shot down a Black Hawk helicopter [carrying military ballots] so that they could never be counted.”
  • Rep. Matt Rosendale declares that First Lady Jill Biden “should be absolutely ashamed of herself”: “I think that she is guilty of elder abuse.”
  • After spreading the right-wing myth that schools are putting litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats, self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman says that if former President Donald Trump is reelected, he must put “deliverance rooms in every single school” to cast the “liberal demons” out of teachers.
  • Finally, Lauren Chen asserts that if Trump is reelected, he must go “full-on scorched earth”: “I want him to be exactly the type person that the left fearmongers he could possibly be.”
Tags: Hank Kunneman Kandiss Taylor Kat Kerr Lauren Chen Matt Rosendale Sean Feucht Leftovers

