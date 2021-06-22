Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Deep State Illuminati Possession

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 22, 2021 5:30 pm
  • The Faith & Freedom Coalition, a religious-right organization founded by Ralph Reed, held its annual “Road To Majority” conference last weekend, where one of the breakout panels was dedicated to promoting Seven Mountains Dominionism.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed “prophet” Johnny Enlow spoke on a panel at the same conference, where he warned that the world is on the verge of falling under “deep state Illuminati possession.”
  • Appearing on the same panel as Enlow was Adianis Morales-Robles, a right-wing pastor and GOP activist, who used her time to personally thank “prophetess” Kat Kerr, who was also in attendance.
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the conference, where he was met with boos and called a “traitor” for failing to steal the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump. Sandy Rios thinks he deserved it: “When [Pence] could have done something, he chose to do nothing, and that was very disappointing.”
  • Finally, David Lane warns that “secularism is recognized by the dark stain it leaves behind in the culture and daily life. This stain becomes darker and darker with the sexualization of America’s youth, the mindless vacuity of public schooling and the immoral grooming of junior high 13- and 14-year-old girls being taught the many actions of physical sex. If we won’t put a stop to this, the stain will soon become indelible.”

