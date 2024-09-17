Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Concentration Camp Governing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 17, 2024 5:26 pm
  • Mario Murillo has a message: “The Holy Spirit is warning you that Kamala will cost you your children’s future. God is warning you that she will take us into wars.”
  • It’s nice to know that Greg Locke has not changed a bit since we stopped paying attention to him: “Oprah is truly one of the most evil people on the planet. She’s utterly destroyed the lives of countless children. She 100% worships Satan. Without a doubt, she’s one of the most dangerous celebrities to ever be used by demons as a vessel of deception and cesspool of iniquity.”
  • Nick Fuentes celebrates Donald Trump’s close connection to Laura Loomer because “Laura Loomer supports white nationalists and white identitarians”: “She has been a friend of mine for years and she has talked about white genocide consistently.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Joseph Z, who has reportedly been invited to meet with Trump, was asked what to expect if Kamala Harris becomes president: “We’re headed for a socialist concentration camp-style of governing.”
  • Finally, Alabama’s Republican Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker asked Christians to pray about the election in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which he says was recently redrawn “to give Black Alabamians a chance to have a second Black congressional representative”: “So that’s something that we want to ask people to pray about.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Greg Locke Joseph Z Laura Loomer Mario Murillo Nick Fuentes Tom Parker Leftovers

You Might Also Like