Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Commander of the Spirit Force

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 19, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Dave Hayes says that if the various election “audits” prove that Joe Biden is “an illegitimate president” and “the representative of a foreign government inserted into our political system,” then it is “the responsibility of the military to acknowledge this fact and remove the usurper from power.”
  • Kat Kerr is apparently a “commander” of the “Spirit Force” and even has the jacket to prove it.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer has secured the endorsement of Greg Locke.
  • Words of wisdom from Eric Metaxas: “Asking ‘Are you vaccinated?’ is like asking ‘Are you menstruating?’ Some things are simply none of your business.”
  • Just days after radical right-wing broadcaster Stew Peters suggested that Anthony Fauci should be executed, Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, appeared on his program.
  • Clay Clark uncovers the Satanic roots of the coronavirus.
  • Finally, after announcing that she has COVID-19 and that her husband was hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia, Sandy Rios says she has not changed her opposition to vaccines.

