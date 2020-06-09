Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Christians Are Very Weak

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 9, 2020 5:30 pm
  • In addition to being a QAnon conspiracy theorist, Oregon Republican Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins also appears to be a fan of right-wing pseudo-historian David Barton, judging by the copies of his “The Founders Bible” on her bookshelf.
  • Speaking of Barton, he said on his “WallBuilders Live” radio program today that Christians “should not let any other worldview be more active than we are in shaping [the culture], whether it’s atheists or any other group. We need to be in there in the middle of this fight, and we can make a difference in turn those seven mountains [to] where they’re not weaponized against Christians anymore.”
  • And speaking of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Janet Porter quoted the movement’s “where we go one, we go all” slogan during an appearance on “The Jim Bakker Show” today.
  • Mark Taylor had to wear a mask when he picked up his new Apple computer, which he is blaming on Bill Gates.
  • Finally, Robert Jeffress responded to polls showing that President Donald Trump may be losing support among evangelicals not by faulting Trump but by attacking his fellow Christians for being “very weak.”

Tags: David Barton Janet Porter (née Folger) Jo Rae Perkins Mark Taylor Robert Jeffress Bill Gates Leftovers Seven Mountains Wallbuilders

You Might Also Like