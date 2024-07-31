Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Champions For America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 31, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Michael Flynn’s America’s Future organization will be holding a “Champions for America Celebration Gala” at Mar-a-Lago in December at which Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock will be honored.
  • Joshua Feuerstein issues a warning: “Dear Libtards, If you take out Trump, it’s over! We’re gonna start it popping.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer held an event for Tulsa mayoral candidate Brent VanNorman at his church last night during which Lahmeyer openly told his congregation to donate to VanNorman’s campaign because they need to have “someone in office who is on our team.”
  • As long as Christian nationalists like Tim Barton are going to keep claiming that the Bible was “the top cited source” by the Founding Fathers, we are going to keep correcting the record.
  • Ali Alexander offers some advice to the Trump campaign: “YOU HAVE TO GET NATIVIST, RACIST, NATIONALIST, AND CATHOLIC! TO WIN!”
  • Finally, Glenn Beck, of all people, is insisting that it is the Democrats who are weird. What? The guy who once aired an hour-long special broadcast from the year 2054 thinks the Democrats are the weird ones?
