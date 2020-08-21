Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Cannot Stomach the Demonic Lies

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 21, 2020 1:00 pm
  • Josh Bernstein alleges that Steve Bannon was arrested for fraud because of President Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting.
  • Jesse Lee Peterson doesn’t know much about the QAnon conspiracy theory but sees nothing wrong with it.
  • Rick Joyner reports that he had a prophetic dream on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in which he was shown that the convention “ended the Democratic Party in America.”
  • Greg Locke has uncovered the satanism hidden in the DNC logo.
  • Finally, Jim Garlow says he couldn’t even watch the DNC because he “cannot stomach the lies”: “It feels … (how do I say this nicely?) …demonic.” Garlow, of course, has absolutely no qualms about cozying up to Trump, who is a pathological liar.

Tags: Donald Trump Greg Locke Jesse Lee Peterson Jim Garlow Josh Bernstein Rick Joyner Steve Bannon Leftovers

You Might Also Like