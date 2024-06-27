Right Wing Bonus Tracks: By God’s Grace

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 27, 2024 5:20 pm
  • Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry defends his state’s recently enacted Ten Commandments law, saying the Supreme Court “got it wrong in the 1940s when it created this metaphor of church and state.”
  • Jack Hibbs says that by putting the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, “teachers are not going to be raping kids any more.”
  • Tony Perkins reacts to churches that celebrate Pride Month: “Those aren’t churches. Those are social clubs.”
  • Joel Webbon hopes that “by God’s grace” the word “‘gay’ would be used an insult more and more and more.”
  • We don’t want to hear Stew Peters complain about people calling him a Nazi ever again.
  • Finally, the National Faith Advisory Board held a prayer call for former President Donald Trump ahead of tonight’s presidential debate during which Paula White prayed that he would “the mind of Christ” and speak “with the wisdom of God” while Jentzen Franklin prayed that God would give Trump “the tongue of the learned” and expose the “wickedness” and “evil intent” that he claims are in President Joe Biden’s heart.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Jack Hibbs Jeff Landry Jentezen Franklin Joel Webbon Paula White Stew Peters Tony Perkins Leftovers National Faith Advisory Board

You Might Also Like