Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Burn Women Alive

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 2, 2022 5:30 pm
  • In March, Stew Peters got Rep. Pete Sessions to agree that the “Democrat Party embraces racism against white people,” but now Peters is attacking Sessions for supporting the prospect of raising the age for buying a rifle to 21.
  • Scott McKay, a rabid QAnon conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly threatened to kill people, has plans to station “ungodly numbers” of activists outside polling places to prevent Democrats from “stealing” the midterm elections.
  • Right-wing pastor Kent Christmas used a recent Sunday sermon to curse Disney: “May Disney go bankrupt for standing for such ungodliness and filth!”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer declares that “it’s only a matter of time until the left tries to normalize pedophilia and add it to their rainbow flag.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes responded to the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial: “We need to go back to burning women alive more.”

