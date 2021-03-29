Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bunch of Wickedness

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 29, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke is not a fan of Lil Nas X’s new music video or shoes: “Bunch of Satanism. Bunch of wickedness. Bunch of devilism. Bunch of demonism. Bunch of psychotic wickedness.”
  • Jesse Lee Peterson warns that “that government is now being controlled by a bunch of radical, far-left, evil black men and black women.”
  • One year ago, Kenneth Copeland executed judgment on COVID-19, declaring that “it is over and the United States of America is healed and well again.”
  • Mario Murillo declares that there is a “demonic hedge of protection around [President Joe] Biden and the leftist agenda” and that the “focus of our prayers must shift to a declaration of war against those devils.”
  • Finally, Mike Lindell insists that once he files his forthcoming election fraud lawsuit, “Donald Trump will be back in office in August.”

Tags: Greg Locke Jesse Lee Peterson Kenneth Copeland Mario Murillo Mike Lindell Coronavirus Leftovers

