Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bull

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 15, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Lin Wood has endorsed Jackson Lahmeyer in his primary bid to unseat Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford.
  • Bill Mitchell, who has spent a year and a half downplaying and spreading disinformation about the COVID-19 virus and pandemic, has missed the last week of shows because of “that damned flu I had for a week.” Or, “maybe it was Covid. Don’t know.”
  • David Lane reports that his American Renewal Project intends to take Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson “to the 10 battleground states for 2022 and 2024 to interest pastors and spiritual leaders in entering the public square by running for local office: city council, school board, county commissioner and so on.”
  • Robin Bullock demonstrates how easy it is to discover spiritual and/or prophetic significance behind anything, especially when one has no idea what they are talking about.
  • Finally, Mychal Massie declares that “the real reasons sexual deviants are forcing sexual deviance upon children in Kindergarten through fifth grade is because the sexual deviancy they practice is not normal, neither is it genetic. Ergo, they must continually find ways to replenish their kind.”

