Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bring Back Witch Trials

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 8, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Lance Wallnau praises Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for resisting the West’s efforts to “force vaccinate their values of wokeness into the nation”: “[They] don’t want our transgender ideology to infect their youth.”
  • Mario Murillo declares that “the takeover of The Disney Company, like the takeover of our classrooms, was a coup planned long ago. What a prize! What a masterstroke for the side of evil—to take over our children and bring down our nation.”
  • David Barton asserts that “the more secular a nation becomes, the more mental health issues you have.”
  • Patrick Howley wants to bring back literal witch trials.
  • Edward Szall recalls how he knew his now wife was a keeper when they witnessed “40 Black kids robbing a Sears” on their first date: “She’s not left-wing. She definitely sees that these jungle bunnies are robbing our country dry. OK. I can marry this one.”
  • Finally, if anyone wants to spend $11,000 on a bottle of Trump Vodka signed by various racists in order to help out a Proud Boy Jan. 6 insurrectionist, there is one for sale.

Tags: David Barton Edward Szall Lance Wallnau Mario Murillo Patrick Howley Viktor Orban Vladimir Putin Leftovers Cross Talk News

You Might Also Like