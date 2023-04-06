Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Brainwashed by Princess Peach

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 6, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Charlie Kirk is upset: “What happened to white actors in commercials? They’ve completely disappeared unless they’re portraying ridiculous caricatures of whiteness or incompetence.”
  • Laura Witzke is also upset: “99% of colleges are anti-white institutions who serve zero purpose other than to indoctrinate white students into hating themselves. We need to start our own universities to compete against these pathetic institutions.”
  • Andrew Torba urges legislators in red states to govern “with an iron fist” and “make it unbearable for liberals to live there”: “Pass legislation they hate, promote values they hate, shun and shame things they like.”
  • Ali Alexander asserts that “everyone must be radicalized in order for us to achieve civil society once again.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter, who used to have a show on The Stew Peters Network, says that Peters “isn’t a serious person”: “His entire thing is a grift. He doesn’t care about anything or anyone.”
  • Finally, Anna Perez is genuinely outraged that Princess Peach in the new “Super Mario Bros.” movie is not portrayed as “a helpless princess”: “Young women see stuff like this, and it just brainwashes them to be a feminist.”

