Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bind Up the Mouth of the Liar

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 10, 2024 5:07 pm
  • Michele Bachmann warns that under a Harris/Walz administration, religious freedom will be destroyed: “Mark my words, they will take away your freedom of speech … and [that] will take away our freedom of religion.”
  • Lucas Gage claims that the Holocaust is “the most asinine story” made up by Jews “to gain sympathy.”
  • Ali Alexander blames former President Barack Obama for ruining race relations in this nation: “Queer Black Witches and Jewish Politicos literally killed race relations.”
  • What does the Cult of Trump look like? It looks like right-wing activists comparing him to Jesus and fighting to hold back tears just talking about him.
  • There is something wild about listening to Nick Fuentes rant about “mixed-race” and “non-White” people taking over the U.S., given that Fuentes admits that his own father is “half-White [and] half-Mexican.”
  • Finally, MAGA pastor/self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman prays that God will “bind up the mouth of the liar” during tonight’s presidential debate. So, if Trump finds himself unable to speak, we’ll know that it must have worked.
Tags: Ali Alexander Hank Kunneman Lucas Gage Michele Bachmann Nick Fuentes Leftovers

