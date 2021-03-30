Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Biden’s Mark of the Beast

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 30, 2021 5:30 pm
  • James Dobson warns that if the For The People Act and the Equality Act become law, it’ll be the end of the United States: “Now is the time to engage our legislators like never before—we must write, email, and call our senators to let them know that we unequivocally stand in OPPOSITION to both HR 1 and the Equality Act. We cannot afford to be idle while our country is hijacked by the Left-driven agenda of the Democrat Party. If we do not act now, this window of opportunity that we have to save what we hold dear will close quickly, and America’s shining light to the world will go out.”
  • David Lane fumes that “through coercive persuasion and systematic effort, cultural Marxism has been secularizing America’s youth over the last 50 or 60 years for the express purpose of perverting the culture, controlling the public stage and ruling the roost over the spiritual, intellectual, educational, economical and vocational levers of power and influence.”
  • Judge Paula Patrick, who is running for a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, appeared on the “Up Front In The Prophetic” YouTube program, which is hosted by QAnon conspiracy theorists. She mentioned that she had been connected with the program via “prophet” Mark Taylor, which is a little alarming.
  • Scott Lively will not be surprised if we experience a “global economic collapse” and “dramatically escalating war drums, disease and famine” in the coming weeks—signals that the return of Christ is near.
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that a vaccine passport is “Biden’s Mark of the Beast” and that any company requiring one is engaging in “corporate communism.”

Tags: David Lane Francine Fosdick James Dobson Marjorie Taylor Greene Mark Taylor Paula Patrick Scott Lively Equality Act Leftovers

You Might Also Like