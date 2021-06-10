Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Biden’s Demonic Lesbian Army

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 10, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Eric Metaxas was booted from YouTube, which he apparently thinks is very similar to what happened to Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German theologian who was killed by the Nazis: “I’ve written about so many heroes of the faith that have stood against this, so I cannot shrink from what comes to my doorstep.”
  • Scott Lively says the rainbow flag is an effort to “sanitize” the “abomination” of male homosexuality and “that’s why, in the End Days, the association of the rainbow with the Antichrist is so connected.”
  • Larry Gaiters claims that Tiger Woods’ car accident “was an attempted assassination” by the deep state, which wanted to silence him before he exposed the Biden family’s ties to GameStop.
  • Hank Kunneman prophesied that former President Donald Trump would be reelected in 2020. That didn’t happen. Kunneman has since repeatedly prophesied that Trump would be restored to office. That hasn’t happened either. So why is God taking so long? Kunneman has the answer: “It’s to make it look like the prophets miss it.
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt warns that the Biden administration is actively recruiting lesbians into the military because “they want a demonic military” to help the Antichrist “rise and take over the world.”

Tags: Eric Metaxas Gordon Klingenschmitt Hank Kunneman Larry Gaiters Scott Lively Anti-LGBTQ Leftovers

You Might Also Like