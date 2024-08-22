Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Better Living Through Racism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 22, 2024 5:22 pm
  • Evangelist Mario Murillo declares that “whenever there’s a lie, the devil is behind it,” which seems like an odd argument for a die-hard Trump supporter to make.
  • Christian nationalist pastor Douglas Wilson says that “we need to recover a lack of embarrassment” about advocating for patriarchy in all aspects of society.
  • Self-proclaimed “Christocrat” Rick Scarborough, who is waging a campaign to rid Texas schools of “every immoral book,” issues a warning: “Beloved, you can’t avoid it now. It’s coming to your door. They’re taking kids out of your schools and programming them to be sex addicts.”
  • Elijah Schaffer attempts to explain why “it’s not bad to be racist” and, in fact, “racism doesn’t make you a bad person, it makes you a better friend, a better husband, a better father, and it makes you a better person.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes is a racist and a misogynist, so naturally someone like Michelle Obama makes him absolutely seethe and rage that “all these negroes are so proud” and “uppity.”
Tags: Douglas Wilson Elijah Schaffer Mario Murillo Nick Fuentes Rick Scarborough Leftovers

