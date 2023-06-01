Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Barely Even Christian

- In April, Lance Wallnau prophesied that there would be a wave of “sudden deaths coming in May” as God started killing those who have been “standing in the path” of former President Donald Trump. Well, it’s now June and, shockingly, that never happened.
- Jack Hibbs declares that “if we do not submit ourselves to God, then there is really no America.”
- Jason Rapert readies himself for Pride Month: “As the LGBTQ Cult unleashes another month of unholiness, unrighteousness and immorality in our nation, I stand to say that God will not be mocked. I pray that the Holy Spirit will increase and sweep across this nation, convicting men and women of their sins, prompting repentance across the United States.”
- QAnon conspiracy theorist/self-proclaimed “prophet” Johnny Enlow asserts that “there is presently no real democracy on the planet” because more than 90 percent of governmental leaders around the world are being blackmailed due to their involvement in pedophilia.
- Shane Vaughn is confident that Target will cave to conservative Christians because they’re the only ones with money: “The little LBGTQSers and who all they are don’t have jobs. They smoke weed from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed in their mother’s basement.
- Isabella Riley Moody’s show on the Live From America network has ended and been replaced by a show hosted by Pete Santilli.
- Finally, Anna Perez claims that Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network is “not at all conservative” and is “barely even Christian.” She says she knows this because she “worked closely with people who work there.” Given that Perez used to be a producer for CBN’s David Brody when he had a show on the Real America’s Voice network, we have to assume that she heard that from him.