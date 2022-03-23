Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Ban All Gay People

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 23, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn says the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was “a crime of passion” and that the Supreme Court is to blame for refusing to hear challenges to the 2020 election.
  • Vincent James is teaching his daughters to be anti-LGBTQ bigots just like him.
  • Nick Fuentes declares that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “should be executed for war crimes” for not surrendering to Russia: “I think Zelenskyy should be put to death by Russia.”
  • Heidi St. John and Carrie Prejean think that men wearing masks is emasculating, demeaning, and demoralizing: “Bring back the manly men.”
  • This was the title of Patrick Howley’s livestream program today: “The White Man is the True Negro.”
  • Finally, Edward Szall and Gillyan Christensen agree that Dave Rubin and his husband having children “is the most evil thing that you could ever do” and that they are “the spiritual version of neo-Nazis” for doing so.

