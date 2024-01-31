Right Wing Bonus Tracks: At Mike Johnson’s Request

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 31, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Far-right anti-LGBTQ pastor Jack Hibbs says he was invited to deliver a prayer in the House of Representatives yesterday “at the request of our House Speaker, Mike Johnson.”
  • Christian nationalist Michael Cassidy is facing hates crimes charges after destroying a Satanic display erected in the Iowa state capitol in December.
  • Tony Perkins is upset about Rep. Ilhan Omar delivering a “speech to Somalis in Minnesota in her native language”: “We have a member of Congress that we have to try to translate her speech into English to know what she was saying.” Nobody tell Perkins about the GOP’s annual Spanish language address to the nation!
  • Clay Clark promised Steve Shultz of the “Elijah Steams” program that he would work to get Eric Trump and Trump attorney Alina Habba to appear on his show.
  • Finally, Rick Joyner claims that “God likes republican forms of government,” which is why “the first republic in history was with the children of Israel in the wilderness.” This is, of course, some nonsense that Joyner picked up from Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton.
