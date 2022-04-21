Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Internet Racist Livestreamer

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 21, 2022 5:30 pm
  • North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says that President Joe Biden “has proven to be out of touch and, quite frankly, out of his mind.”
  • Rachel Hamm, a GOP candidate for secretary of state in California who is running because she claims Jesus appeared in her closet and told her to do so, is praying that if anyone tries to steal votes from her, “God will send the angels to steal the vote back.”
  • Jim Bakker claims that Christian pastors are being murdered for preaching on controversial social issues: “We’re not going to be able to preach much longer because they’ll shoot us in the pulpits. They will kill us in our pulpits. You don’t believe me? They’re already doing it.”
  • Various Republican candidates for office will be appearing this weekend at an event organized by QAnon conspiracy theorist Francine Fosdick, who is currently using her “Up Front In The Prophetic” program to promote a pillow “infused with silver technology” that can supposedly protect users’ brains from electromagnetic fields.
  • Finally, far-right streamer Matt Evans (aka “Beardson Beardly”) is pretty pleased with the life choices he’s made that resulted in him becoming a professional “internet racist livestreamer.”

