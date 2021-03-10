Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Injection of Lead

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 10, 2021 5:30 pm
  • DeAnna Lorraine is getting fed up with Donald Trump: “I’m not trying to be cynical, but at this point we should hold ALL our leaders accountable, Trump included, to their promises and actions. We deserve more than lofty promises and false hopes with no real action and results to back them up.”
  • David Lane says that public schools are nothing more than “predators preying on America’s children through public indoctrination camps. They set the stage for children to become disconnected from their parents and by force and guile drilled in secularism’s alleged value system.”
  • Josh Bernstein declares that if anyone tries to forcibly require him to take the COVID-19 vaccine, they are going to get “an injection of lead.”
  • It’s fascinating to watch Rick Wiles attack the media and medical experts for supposedly exaggerating the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early days of the outbreak while presenting himself voice as a of reason during those confusing times, given that he was regularly issuing alarmist warnings that the virus was a plague sent by God to purge the world of sin in the Last Days.
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complains of being treated like a second-class citizen because she refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, insisting that the government has no right to tell her what to do with her own body.

Tags: David Lane DeAnna Lorraine Donald Trump Josh Bernstein Marjorie Taylor Greene Rick Wiles Coronavirus Leftovers

You Might Also Like