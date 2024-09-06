Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Enemy of Humanity

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 6, 2024 5:18 pm
  • Sentencing of Donald Trump for his conviction on 34 counts stemming from the hush money payment he made to cover up an affair with an adult film actress has been delayed.
  • Mark Meckler declares that Tim Walz is an “enemy of humanity.”
  • Christian nationalist pastor Jack Hibbs says the Democrats are a “death cult” and any Christian who votes for them will “stand before the Lord to give an answer for that.”
  • Rick Green claims that the U.S. is in the same situation that Germany faced with the rise of the Nazis and that President Joe Biden is using the Jan. 6 insurrection “exactly as Hitler had used” the Reichstag fire.
  • Janet Porter’s sitcom is even worse than we could have imagined.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes hates a lot of people—Jews, women, Blacks— but he hates his own followers most of all.
Tags: Donald Trump Jack Hibbs Janet Porter Mark Meckler Nick Fuentes Rick Green Leftovers

