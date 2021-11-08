Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Embarrassment to the Body

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 8, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, a Trump-loving right-wing election conspiracy theorist, announced that she is “getting things in order” to run for U.S. Congress.
  • A warning from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “When the days come where the ruling regime, the propaganda media, and the elites declare that the American Patriot is the enemy and the intelligence agencies hunt Patriots because they are labeled domestic terrorists then every American should take heed [because] communism will kill us.”
  • Last month, Josh Bernstein said that any Republican who loses a close election anywhere ever must refuse to concede, but he’s now calling New Jersey Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney a “sore loser” for refusing to concede in his close election: “It’s time for you to get your ass out of the Senate.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine appears to have lost her radio show, as the archive of her program on Real Talk 93.3 has been removed and her show no longer appears on the station’s schedule.
  • It is apparently perfectly acceptable for Greg Locke to call President Joe Biden a “demonic-possessed pedophile” during his sermon, but people chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon” during a political rally in his church is “an embarrassment to the body [of Christ].”
  • Finally, for the bargain price of $75, you can purchase a set of CDs featuring Milo Yiannopoulos narrating The Psalms and Proverbs.

