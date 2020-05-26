Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Elegant and Tangible Expression of Faith

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 26, 2020 5:30 pm
  • James Robison insists that President Donald Trump “really wants to hear from that Father, and he doesn’t want to get up and talk about a bunch of religious stuff like he is trying to impress you.”
  • Ralph Reed declares that evangelical support for Trump is “an expression of the Gospel” and an “elegant and tangible expression” of the Christian faith.
  • The day after becoming Oregon’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate and at a time when her campaign was trying to distance her from the QAnon conspiracy theory, Jo Rae Perkins appeared on the “InTheMatrixx” program where she and the hosts repeatedly praised “Q” and the movement’s supporters.
  • Matthew Hagee kicked off his sermon during yesterday’s church service by leading his congregation in prayer for Trump.
  • E.W. Jackson praises those churches that are “willing to stand up against the demonic Gavin Newsom, child of the devil, and all those who like him are salivating at the prospect of silencing Christians or hurting, perhaps even permanently closing churches.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley is encouraging his fellow MAGA activists to start “investigating” whether Joe Scarborough had anything to do with the 1996 death of JonBenét Ramsey.

