Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Aligned With the Devil

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 18, 2024 4:52 pm
  • Eric Metaxas claims that “the biggest ‘deep fake’ is that Biden was ever actually running the country”: “He’s never actually been leading the country.”
  • Stephen Strang insists that “in his own, simple way [former President Donald Trump] has accepted Christ.”
  • Lance Wallnau declares that “if you are a preacher and don’t back [Trump], you are a lousy Shepherd and should be identified as such.”
  • Right-wing pastor Micah Beckwith, who recently became the Indiana GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor, says that every Christian “should be a Christian nationalist.”
  • We can’t imagine why AFPAC IV lost its venue and then got booted from its own after party in Detroit. After all, what business could possibly object to allowing Nick Fuentes and his followers to use their space to chant, “Fuck off, Jew”?
  • Finally, Religious-right leader Tony Perkins asserts that the Biden administration “is aligned with the Devil.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Eric Metaxas Lance Wallnau Micah Beckwith Nick Fuentes Stephen Strang Tony Perkins Leftovers Family Research Council

You Might Also Like