Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Actually a Prude

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 18, 2023 5:15 pm
  • “The Phantom of the Opera” ended its run on Broadway after 35 years, and MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn knows that President Joe Biden is to blame.
  • David Lane declares that “to challenge the blight of secularism and the ruination of the culture, American Christendom will likely be God’s tool to respond to the secular defiance and blasphemy.”
  • Scott Lively hates “the LGBT movement and its activist army for their willingness – and relentless work – to destroy the natural family infrastructure that once made America a shining city on a hill.”
  • Fresh out of prison after serving a 60-day sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska) is coming to a realization: “i can’t believe i went to prison for an nft salesman.”
  • Amid allegations that he has a long history of propositioning underage males, Ali Alexander asserts that he is “actually a prude.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes has declared “war” on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for retweeting The Daily Beast article about the Ali Alexander scandal and vowed to launch a campaign to ensure that “every voter in northwest Georgia [knows] this woman hired a pedophile Jew named Milo [Yiannopoulos].”

Tags: Ali Alexander David Lane Marjorie Taylor Greene Nick Fuentes Scott Lively Shane Vaughn Tim Gionet Joe Biden Leftovers

You Might Also Like