Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Accountability Is Unfair

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 4, 2021 5:30 pm
  • John Zmirak explains why he will not criticize right-wing conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has responded favorably to calls for Democratic politicians to be executed and made racist and anti-Semitic comments: “I refuse to condemn anyone on the Right at all, unless he engages in unjustified violence or promotes racial hatred. Anything short of that? I’m going to shrug, and treat such people exactly as the left treats Antifa and Black Lives Matter.”
  • Todd Starnes likewise refuses to condemn or criticize Greene: “It’s the people in towns like Rome and Dalton and Trenton [Georgia] who put Mrs. Greene in office. And their opinion is the only one that matters.” (UPDATE: Starnes has informed us that he has in fact criticized Green “numerous times on my radio program.” We apologize for the mistake.)
  • Not to be outdone, Cliff Kincaid offed a truly amazing defense of Greene: “Are we going to be held accountable for all the crazy things we say?”
  • Joseph Farah declares that “Donald J. Trump should still be president. I think the least we can do is to put an asterisk next to [Joe] Biden’s name as the 46th president.”
  • Finally, Rick Wiles says that since Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, had been an informant for law enforcement, that means the Jan. 6 MAGA insurrection at the Capitol was actually a “Nazi-like false flag operation to round up the enemies of the state.”

