Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Wonderful, Caring, Beautiful Soul

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 14, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Jan Markell thinks that God may have allowed President Donald Trump to lose and be replaced by Joe Biden because we are in the End Times: “An anti-Israel administration [will] be in power when this Gog-Magog Ezekiel 38-39 invasion happens. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen tomorrow, though it could. We don’t know the timing. We just know it’s in the latter days, and I believe we’re in the latter days.”
  • Josh Bernstein is outraged at how Democrats and the media have treated Trump: “They have done nothing but attack this wonderful, caring, and beautiful soul.”
  • Dave Daubenmire would “bet a dollar to a donut that [Sen. Charles] Schumer spends a lot of time watching pornography and masturbating.”
  • Rick Wiles declares that Ali Alexander is “an evil man” who is “actually serving Lucifer.”
  • Having spent years spreading baseless conspiracy theories about the murder of Seth Rich, right-wing “journalist” Matt Couch posted a video today disavowing all of it, presumably as part of a settlement of the lawsuit brought against him by Rich’s brother.
  • Finally, right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn insists that Trump has “never been impeached and he never will be impeached.”

