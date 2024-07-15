Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Trump Assassination Commemorative Coin

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 15, 2024 5:31 pm
  • Randall Terry reacted to the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump by blaming reproductive choice: “We are reaping what we have sown as a nation. We have spilt the blood of 65,000,000 innocent human beings. The violence we have permitted and promoted will bring more violence and bloodshed. God is not mocked.”
  • Mario Murillo reacted to the assassination attempt by attacking the Democrats: “This is no political party. It is a death cult—totally devoid of morals, decency or regard for anything but their hold on power. Every American should be angry—angry enough to vote them all out.”
  • It took one day for MAGA pastor and Trump cultist Shane Vaughn to start selling $110 silver coins commemorating the assassination attempt.
  • White nationalist Tyler Russell responded to the assassination attempt by declaring that “it’s time” for Trump to burn the Constitution and go full Nazi.
  • Christian Nationalist Ben Zeislof claims that in vitro fertilization is “Christological heresy.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes makes the case for converting to Catholicism by bragging that “the Jews hate the Catholics” and “Catholics have always said that the Jews are perfidious.”
