Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Totally Contrived Situation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 30, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Rodney Howard-Browne is being represented by Liberty Counsel after he was arrested for holding church services in defiance of state and local stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
  • Rob Pue says that the “end goal” of the coronavirus quarantine “is to utterly destroy the world economy and lock us all down completely in order to usher in a new One World Government or New World Order, starting with a new one-world currency.”
  • Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) declares that the outbreak is “totally a contrived situation where they are trying to destroy the economy, to destroy the stock market, to get people to stay at home so that Trump will not get reelected.”
  • Josh Bernstein is no conspiracy theorist, but he does have to wonder if the Democrats and the media are conspiring to shut down the country in order to prevent President Donald Trump from building his border wall.
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau is outraged about Katherine Stewart’s recent New York Times column: “I don’t want my children to live in a world where they can get publicly raped by the New York Times and have people stigmatized [about] their religion because they’re told that Christians are anti-scientific.”

