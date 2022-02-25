Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Terrifying President

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 25, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein asserts that all those responsible for “stealing” the 2020 election are responsible for the crisis in Ukraine, and he hopes they all “burn in hell for eternity.”
  • Patrick Howley is using his position at National File to publish propaganda for neo-Nazi groups.
  • Johnny Enlow attempts to explain how the “illicit use of face masks” during the Super Bowl prophetically exposed President Joe Biden’s “theft” of the 2020 election.
  • Joseph Farah is not a fan of Biden: “He’s irrational. He’s condescending. He’s frustrated. He’s angry. He’s embarrassing himself and this once great nation.”
  • Rep. Ralph Norman thinks that the Biden administration is intentionally using inflation to wage an “assault” on churches.
  • Finally, Rep. Madison Cawthorn reveals what he is looking for in a president: “What I really, truly want in a president is for the rest of the world to be terrified of them.”

