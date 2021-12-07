Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Targeted Attack

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 7, 2021 5:30 pm
  • David Lane declares that “America has become a people of the big lie, as a quick look at the manufactured COVID-19 doomdemic, doctored data and censorship by Big State, Big Pharma, Big Tech and Big Media in 2020-2021 will show.”
  • Shawn Akers warns that “Christian voters should also be aware” that Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, practices “Transcendental Meditation and reiki, a traditional Japanese practice of using ‘healing energy’ for medicinal purposes.”
  • Glenn Beck’s The Blaze website is selling garments featuring the slogans “Let’s go, Brandon” and “FJB,” both of which are conservative code for “Fuck Joe Biden.”
  • Jim Hoft says that his right-wing disinformation website The Gateway Pundit is vital because they provide “accurate information” whereas the mainstream media is “wrong about every single thing.”
  • Finally, Stew Peters has a cold and seems convinced that “it was a targeted attack.”

