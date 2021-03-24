Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Spiritual Bounty

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 24, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Joseph Farah declares that “after only two months, it’s time to call Joe Biden the worst president of all time – and it’s not even close.”
  • David Lane fumes over the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic: “The 16-month feverishly frenzied coronavirus campaign appears to have been driven by Big Pharma’s social media operation, which we might brand ‘panic for profit.’ They were aided and abetted by un-American censorship through Big Tech’s Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and a sectarian mainstream media manipulating the public to such an extent that if people were instructed to get into boxcars to be taken to the nearest ‘Virus Protection Camp,’ many Americans would rush headlong to get in line.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine is deeply suspicious about Krispy Kreme’s promotion offering a free donut to anyone who shows a COVID-19 vaccine card: “Ever since we were little kids we’ve always been told when someone tries to lure you in somewhere offering you ‘free candy,’ run far away because they’re prob a lying pedo serial killer.”
  • Duane Chapman, aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” appeared on the Victory Channel’s “Flashpoint” television program Tuesday night, which fellow guest Hank Kunneman declared was a sign that God has now placed a “spiritual bounty” on those who supposedly stole the election from Donald Trump.
  • Finally, Mike Lindell announces that when “influencers” join his new social media platform, they’ll immediately have millions of followers because every user will automatically be assigned to follow their account. Oh, and the heads of the other social media platforms “are all going to prison.”

