Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Secular Prophet

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 10, 2023 5:03 pm
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt declares that Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News “because of his Christian faith”: “The devil was angry with Tucker Carlson and that’s why he got fired.”
  • Lance Wallnau says Tucker Carlson is a “secular prophet” and his move to Twitter is all part of God’s plan to use the platform to bring about a national revival: “Elon’s not gonna lose money because God put it on him to buy it.”
  • Laura Loomer no longer believes “the USA is the best country to live in”: “We are officially third world,our government commits egregious human rights violations, & we live under a regime.”
  • Multiple elected state officials will be speaking at the National Association of Christian Lawmakers’ upcoming conference.
  • Finally, since none of the arrests promised by QAnon ever happened, QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) now claims that “much of what Q posts is disinformation”: “Every single time there was a prediction about an arrest, it was disinformation.”

Tags: Dave Hayes Gordon Klingenschmitt Lance Wallnau Laura Loomer Tucker Carlson Leftovers QAnon National Association of Christian Lawmakers

