Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Safe Haven for Christians

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 23, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Stewart Rhodes, Enrique Tarrio, and others have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
  • Speaking of Stone, while campaigning for MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, he declared that “before he met the Pope, Joe Biden crapped his pants and now all America is shitting a brick.”
  • And speaking of Lahmeyer, he is calling for the IRS to be abolished.
  • Hank Kunneman claims that “there was never a separation between church and state” and that “many preachers” signed the Declaration of Independence. For the record, only one of the 56 signers of the Declaration was a minister.
  • Having been fired from TruNews, Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall have teamed up to launch a new media network, which they say will be “a safe haven for Christians.”
  • Finally, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson proclaims that the Biden administration is “tyrannical:” “This is the type of government the Second Amendment was made for.”

