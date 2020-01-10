Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Ruse of Satan

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 10, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Rick Wiles’ TruNews network has been banned from PayPal due to Wiles’ rabid anti-Semitism, so naturally he blamed the Jews.
  • Brenden Dilley says that “the Democrat party needs to be classified as a terrorist organization.”
  • Anti-Islam activist John Guandolo declares that America should be bombing Iranian cultural sites, seizing oil wells in Saudi Arabia, crushing Turkey, and “destroy[ing] the Islamic movement in the United States.”
  • Scott Lively says that there is no point in debating progressives “because they share a worldview in which logic and reason have no ultimate grounding in objective reality.”
  • Finally, Bryan Fischer warns that UFOs are just a “ruse of Satan” to distract us from the coming End Times.

Tags: Brenden Dilley Bryan Fischer John Guandolo Rick Wiles Scott Lively Leftovers Trunews

