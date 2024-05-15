Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Real Badge Of Honor

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 15, 2024 5:04 pm
  • It is important to remember that when evangelicals like Jack Hibbs talk about the importance of standing with Israel, it is entirely rooted in their mission of seeing Jews “experience the salvation” of Jesus Christ.
  • Speaking of Hibbs, he claims that it is “impossible” for Christians to be antisemitic, which is interesting given that actual Jews assert that Hibbs is antisemitic because of things like his above-mentioned views.
  • Far-right broadcaster Stew Peters calls for America to be turned into a monarchy: “I don’t think that a king is really a bad idea.”
  • We’d love to see Greg Stephens provide some actual evidence for his assertion that the Founders used “Israel’s ancient constitution” in the book of Deuteronomy as a framework for creating our system of representative government.
  • Christian nationalist William Cook says that the “persistent unwillingness to address political topics in the pulpit is a moral failure no less egregious than sodomy or preaching falsehood because it leaves flocks to participate in their own enslavement and destruction.”
  • Finally, Jason Rapert declares that “it is a badge of honor that the devil’s people track me constantly and find my work worthy of their time.” He is talking about us.
