Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Precursor to Mass Genocide

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 21, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Desperately in need of money to keep his ministry afloat, Jim Bakker is begging viewers for donations. For a gift of $500, he’ll send you a blanket and a mug.
  • President Donald Trump lost California in the 2020 presidential election by more than 5 million votes, but Mike Lindell insists that Trump really won the state: “There was so much organic cheating that actually Donald Trump did win California.”
  • The Family Research Council warns that “playing God by attempting to create a new creature that is half-human and half-animal is dangerous and should be unthinkable.”
  • David Clarke calls on Congress to establish an independent commission, headed by Alan Dershowitz, to investigate the FBI. He also wants FBI Director Christopher Wray fired and replaced with either Michael Flynn or Ken Cuccinelli.
  • Robin Bullock reports that he recently heard from God. What did he hear? The words “impeachment” and “resign.” His conclusion? “Joe Biden is still not the president, he’s never been the president … and he never will be the president.”
  • Outraged that conservatives are getting banned from social media and that churches closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Greg Locke declares that “when they impede upon our First Amendment right, we’ll meet them at the door of the tent with our Second Amendment right.”
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke criticizes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for apologizing for her Holocaust comparison because, Witzke says, Greene was right: “This is all a precursor to the mass genocide of the American people.”

